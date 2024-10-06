Trump asserts US became world`s ‘laughing stock’

(MENAFN) During a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, former President Donald asserted that the United States has lost its standing in the world and has become a "laughing stock." Speaking to supporters, Trump reflected on his previous presidency and expressed a desire to restore America’s reputation, which he claimed was once held in high regard by other nations.



The rally marked Trump's return to a location where he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in July. As he outlined his campaign agenda, he pledged to revive the US economy, tackle violent crime, and implement strict measures against illegal immigration at the southern border. “Everything has to be the best,” he declared, emphasizing the need for quality education and robust border security. “We don’t want bad people coming in and hurting us,” he added.



Trump further lamented the current state of international relations, stating, “The entire world respected us. They respected us more than they’ve ever respected us, and now they laugh at us. We can’t have them laugh at us.” His comments come amid his ongoing critique of President Joe Biden's administration, which he characterized as "weak" and detrimental to America's global standing.



Throughout his campaign, Trump has blamed the Biden administration for the emergence of conflicts such as those in Ukraine and Gaza, suggesting that these crises would not have occurred if he were still in office. He also touted his previous relationships with world leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, claiming that he could swiftly resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict if he were elected to a second term.



Trump's rally encapsulated his strategy of positioning himself as a strong leader who can restore America’s former glory, aiming to regain the respect he believes the country has lost under current leadership. As he gears up for the election, Trump continues to rally support by promising to bring about significant changes that he believes are necessary for America’s resurgence on the global stage.

