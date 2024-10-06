(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian has introduced a new law that offers reduced tax rates on property sales. This change aims to boost short-term tax revenue and offset payroll tax cuts.



However, tax experts warn that this seemingly beneficial measure may be a fiscal trap for unwary property owners. Currently, individuals pay between 15% and 22.5% tax on property sales. Companies face a fixed rate of 34%.



These taxes are typically paid when the property is sold. The amount is calculated based on the difference between the sale price and the purchase price. The new law, numbered 14.973, allows for significantly lower rates.



Individuals can now pay just 4%, while companies can pay 10%. This reduction comes with a catch. Taxpayers must pay the tax immediately, even before selling the property.



The new rates apply to the difference between the property's market value and its purchase price. At first glance, this change appears advantageous.







André Mendes Moreira, a partner at Sacha Calmon Misabel Derzi Advogados, explains the potential benefit. He notes that someone planning to sell a property immediately could save significantly. Their tax rate could drop from 15% to just 4%.

New Property Tax Law: A Double-Edged Sword for Brazilian Taxpayers

However, the law includes a crucial detail. The full benefit only applies after 15 years from the property value update. Before that, a progressive table applies.



Tax experts argue this creates disadvantages for many property owners. Fernando Colucci, a tax partner at Machado Meyer Advogados , highlights to local media a key issue.



Colucci points out that selling within 36 months offers no reduction. If an owner updates the value now and sells in two years, they still pay the full capital gains tax.



The 4% paid earlier cannot be deducted. Both Moreira and Colucci calculate that the benefit only makes sense for properties sold after six years.



Even then, factors like property devaluation and inflation must be considered. Colucci also raises a financial concern. Paying taxes now means losing potential investment returns on that money. He advises evaluating each case individually.



The new law appears even less favorable for real estate companies. Colucci notes that businesses in this sector typically aim to sell properties quickly. The long-term nature of the tax benefit doesn't align with their business model.



Andrea Mascitto, a partner at Pinheiro Neto Advogados, shares this view. She emphasizes the uncertainty involved. The true benefit only becomes clear after 15 years, making it a significant upfront cost for an uncertain return.



The law includes a formula for calculating capital gains tax on properties sold before 15 years. This applies even if the 4% tax was already paid. The rates increase over time: 0% up to 3 years, 8% up to 4 years, and 24% up to 6 years.



In conclusion, while the new law offers potential tax savings, it requires careful consideration. Property owners must weigh the immediate tax payment against potential long-term benefits.



The complexity of the law underscores the importance of seeking professional advice before making decisions.

