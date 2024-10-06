Elias, El Sherbini Seal Qatar Classic Titles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Diego Elias won his second Q-Terminals Qatar Classic title, while Nour El Sherbini finally succeeded in securing the women's crown in her third Doha final as the PSA World Tour Platinum event concluded in style, yesterday.

In an unforgettable final between two of the world's best squash stars, Peruvian Diego Elias, the reigning world champion, halted Egyptian World No. 2 Mostafa Asal's incredible 14-match winning streak to lift his second Qatar Classic title last evening. Elias, a day after dispatching the World No. 1 Ali Farag in straight games, edged out Asal in three tie-breakers (12-10, 12-10, 14-12) to win the top prize worth $215,000.

“I'm super happy after my performances yesterday and today,” a jubilant Elias said after his third final at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.

“I knew it was going to be a really tough match. Mostafa has been playing amazing squash, he's got to the last six or seven finals, so I had that in my mind,” Elias noted, referring to Asal's amazing run, which included him winning titles at the British Open, CIB Egyptian Open, and Paris Squash.

Elias, who has never missed a Qatar Classic tournament since 2016, said he enjoys playing at the Doha event.

“I love it here. The way the organisers treat the players doesn't compare to anywhere in the world, so you're super happy. I enjoy every moment here and thanks to all of the organisers and everyone that makes this tournament possible,” Elias praised the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation for the immaculate conduct of the marquee event.

Meanwhile, Egypt's World No. 1 El Sherbini clinched her maiden Qatar Classic title with a dramatic comeback victory over reigning World Champion Nouran Gohar in a thrilling five-game finale.

Rallying from two games down, El Sherbini showed her prowess against the familiar opponent as she closed out the match 10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 in 96 minutes.

“I'm really happy I've finally won this title and I've won everything now, so I can relax a bit. I'm definitely happy I've won the first three titles of the season,” El Sherbini said after securing her 43rd PSA title.

It was El Sherbini and Gohar's 21st final against each other, but the duo had never before met in a Qatar Classic title clash before. The women's final was no short of drama.

With the match hanging in the balance, both having won two games each, it took a tense turn in the fifth game when Gohar was struck by El Sherbini by accident following a collision.

Gohar was back in action after receiving medical treatment, only to see El Sherbini take away the game and secure her first Qatar Classic title after missing out on two previous occasions following defeats in the 2015 and 2023 finals.

“It was a very enjoyable match until she got hit,” said El Sherbini.

“She's a fighter and a champion to be able to step back on court and keep pushing until the end. She's so strong and it's always a pleasure sharing a court with her. It's the third final we've played this season and I have so much respect for her. I hope she will be fine and come back stronger than ever, it was an accident and I didn't mean anything,” El Sherbini said.