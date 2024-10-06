Speedcourt Technology Makes Qatar Debut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Forschprung Advanced Training Center has launched its first branch in Qatar, introducing the revolutionary SpeedCourt sports for the first time in the country.

This advanced system, designed by sports scientists, focuses on enhancing strength, motor performance, and cognitive skills. Previously limited to elite clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, SpeedCourt helps achieve peak performance.

The center, founded by Executive Director Anas Tulaimat, aims to make professional-level training accessible to everyone in Qatar. It caters to athletes of all ages and sports, offering individual and group training sessions.

SpeedCourt tracks performance data, allowing for continuous improvement. Additionally, the center offers specialized programs for children with special needs and competitive weight loss games, combining the latest sports science with comprehensive training approaches.

Located at Marwan Club, Education City, the center is open to all athletes looking to train like international professionals.