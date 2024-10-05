Macron Criticizes Israeli War On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 5 (KUNA) - French President Emmanuel regretted Saturday the Israeli Prime Minister's military strategy and choices particularly his decision to intervene militarily in Lebanon.

"I regret that Prime Netanyahu made another choice, took this responsibility, in particular for ground operations on Lebanese soil," Macron said during the closing press of the 19th Francophonie Summit in Paris.

He pointed out that the 88 members of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) have "unanimously" requested an "immediate and lasting" ceasefire in Lebanon, another member of the OIF.

He thanked the members of the OIF "for having approved the organization by France of an international conference in support of Lebanon" in October.

The French president also reiterated his call to stop arms deliveries to Israel to press it stop its war on Gaza.

"If we call for a ceasefire, the coherence is to not provide the weapons of war," he insisted.

"And I think that those who supply them cannot call for a ceasefire every day alongside us and continue to supply them," he added. (end)

