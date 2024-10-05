(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India The future of electric mobility is here, and it's more stylish, eco-friendly and high-performance than ever before. Meet VLF eScooter from Italy, a revolutionary blend of Italian engineering, design brilliance and cutting-edge technology. Whether you're zipping through city streets or cruising on a weekend adventure, this electric scooter promises to redefine the way you experience your commute-offering a seamless fusion of precision, passion, and performance.



Italy's VLF Tennis electric scooter specs for India revealed,

Launch confirmed for November 2024





The India spec Tennis Electric will have a peak power of 2.1W and a range of 130+ km on a single charge with removable battery. The tennis will also have a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and have 3 riding modes with a top speed of 65kmph. This scooter will be manufactured in KAW Veloce Motors Kolhapur Factory (KVMPL).





The key highlight of the scooter will be its weight. Once launched the scooter will be one of the lightest scooters in its segment thanks to the double-sided aluminium swing arm which will be a segment first. This will also make the scooter stand out and at the same time ensure great built quality. More segment first features will be announced by the brand at the time of launch which is set for November 2024.





The VLF electric will be sold via the recently announced Motohaus dealership network alongside Austria's Brixton Motorcycles. The company plans to be ready with upto 15 dealerships by November 2024.





When it comes to Italian design, it's more than just aesthetics-it's about crafting a product that speaks to the heart as much as it performs. The VLF Tennis eScooter is a perfect embodiment of this philosophy, featuring sleek lines, an avant-garde design and attention to detail that reflects the soul of Italian craftsmanship.





The rest can wait – Secure Your Spot





The electric mobility wave is gaining momentum and VLF is leading the charge. Excited about the VLF Tennis eScooter? Here's the best part: You can now secure your spot to own this innovative eScooter with a simple, fully refundable pre-booking fee of just ₹999 which is fully refundable. Think of it as a small step toward a bigger commitment to the future of transportation. It's not just about being first in line-it's about embracing the revolution in mobility with no financial risk.

motohaus/vlf-pre-booking .