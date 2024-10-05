(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freedom Confectionery LLC Launches in the USA, Expanding Access to Allergy-Friendly, Plant-Based Sweets

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freedom Confectionery, the unique confectionery brand known for its extensive range of allergy-friendly and plant-based sweets, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with LBB Distribution to launch Freedom Confectionery LLC in the United States. This collaboration marks a significant step in making the company's beloved treats more accessible to American consumers, especially those with dietary restrictions.Founded in 2008, Freedom Confectionery has grown from a family-operated business into a globally recognized brand, dedicated to producing confections that are free from common allergens and fit for a variety of dietary needs, including kosher, halal, and PKU diets. Known initially for creating the world's first allergy-friendly, plant-based gummies, the company has continually expanded its product range to include marshmallows and the only crispy, chocolate-covered mallows available on the market.For several years, Freedom Confectionery has been active in the U.S. ingredients sector, showcasing their products at major food expos such as Food Expo West and Sweets & Snacks. The brand's confections have been integrated into various industries including baking, ice cream, quick service restaurants, beverage toppings, and cereals, primarily as inclusions or decorations.With this new joint venture, Freedom Confectionery and LBB Distribution are combining their expertise to foster opportunities for distributors and retailers across the country, bringing a sought-after range of natural, clean-label confections to the retail market.Brendan Dulley, President of LBB Distribution, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,“This new joint venture with Freedom Confectionery is incredibly exciting for our team. Being able to provide plant-based and allergen-free confectionery treats to the retail sectors means we truly are including everyone in the enjoyment of our products.”Freedom Confectionery's commitment to safety and inclusivity is reflected in its latest product offerings, which include 170g/6oz sharing pouches that cater to an extensive list of dietary needs. These products are free from 14 common allergens, including dairy, gluten, eggs, soy, and nuts, among others. Additionally, they contain no high fructose corn syrup, or palm oil, and are also fat-free, making them a guilt-free treat for families to enjoy together.As Freedom Confectionery continues to innovate within the confectionery market, its focus remains on creating delicious, safe, and inclusive options for candy lovers worldwide.For more information on distribution or retail opportunities with Freedom Confectionery's new plant-based, free-from range, please contact Hayley Doggart at ....

