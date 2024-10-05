City Of Houston Declares October 8Th As Cindy Burbano Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet Cindy Burbano, Personality & Host of "Mega en tus Mañanas" on Mega 101, Houston's #1 Spanish station

Cindy Burbano, Telemundo Host and Correspondent

- Cindy Burbano, Host Mega en Tus Mananas, Media PersonalityHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Houston is proud to proclaim October 8th, 2024, as Cindy Burbano Day in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the Hispanic community and her dedication to broadcasting and community service. This day will celebrate Cindy's legacy and her ongoing commitment to uplifting the Hispanic community and promoting its vibrant culture.On this special day, we honor Cindy Burbano's legacy and unite to celebrate the Hispanic community's invaluable contributions to our city. We encourage everyone to participate in the day's activities, recognizing the influence of Hispanic culture in Houston's diverse and dynamic landscape.“I am honored to sponsor this proclamation for Cindy Burbano. Her unwavering advocacy for the Latino community is invaluable, and her dedication truly uplifts us all. There's no better time to celebrate her contributions than during Hispanic Heritage Month," Council Member Mario Castillo, Houston City Council District H.Cindy Burbano, a distinguished media professional with over 20 years of experience, has made a significant impact through her work as a morning news anchor for Telemundo Houston and as co-host of "Mega en tus Mañanas" on Mega 101, Houston's #1 Spanish radio station. She has earned multiple Marconi Awards and has become a key figure in Hispanic media, contributing valuable insights on local and national platforms.Beyond her media achievements, Cindy has demonstrated a strong commitment to philanthropy, including hosting World AIDS Day in Houston and volunteering with organizations such as Rebuilding Together Houston, the Texas Children's Network, the Houston Food Bank, and the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation. Her efforts have raised millions for community causes, earning her recognition as a powerful advocate for the Hispanic and LGBTQ+ communities.Reflecting on this honor, Cindy said: "I am incredibly humbled by this recognition from the City of Houston. It has always been my mission to serve the community that has supported me throughout my career. I hope this day inspires others to continue lifting each other up and celebrating the richness of our Hispanic heritage."Cindy's ongoing work during Hispanic Heritage Month, amplifying the voices and stories of the Hispanic community, along with her community outreach and public service, continues to inspire and uplift those around her.For more information, visit: , or followInstagram:

