EPA: Eastern Doha Beach Oil Leak Controlled

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahra al-Kazmy

KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- The Environment Public Authority (EPA) affirmed on Saturday oil spills observed at Eastern Doha beach have been controlled, in collaboration with the Kuwait National Company (KNPC).

Speaking to KUNA, Abdullah al-Zaidan, EPA deputy director general for technical affairs, said concerned bodies would continue observing maritime environment and beaches.

Upon a complaint received on Friday regarding oil pollution at the Eastern Doha beach, the site was inspected on Saturday, he said, elaborating that oil spills spread on the beach were found, and their sources were 'unknown'.

After inspecting the area, he said, the national plan was activated to face maritime oil pollution and coordinate with the dangerous factors' committee affiliated to the Ministry of Interior's directorate general of civil defense.

All bodies were informed about the plan to deal with oil leaks, he noted, elaborating that concerned bodies will clean up the beach.

The KNPC is eliminating oil leaks and rehabilitating beaches within 24 hours, he said.

In addition, there was coordination with regional organizations to protect maritime environment and know the spread level of this leak, he said.

Inspecting the site will be completed to make sue of possible sources, in addition to observing and following maritime environment and beaches to make sure of their safety, he pointed out. (end)

MENAFN05102024000071011013ID1108749158