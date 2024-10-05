Somali Army Kills 24 Militants In Lower Shabelle Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- The Somali on Saturday killed 24 in an operation against Al-Shabaab group in the Lower Shabelle region, according to local reports.

The operation targeted several key areas in the region, being regarded as strongholds for the group, the operation's commander Ahmad Gashaan was quoted by the country's state-owned news agency as saying.

The operation is part of a broader strategy by the Somali National Army to combat insurgency and stabilize the region, he added.

The Somali has recently managed to retake several areas in central and southern Somalia from Al-Shabab militants who have been waging insurgency against the Somali government for years. (end)

