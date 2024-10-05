عربي


Two People Killed As Russians Shell Zaporizhzhia Region

10/5/2024 5:09:45 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region killing two men.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"Two men were killed as a result of the enemy shelling of Mala Tokmachka. The bodies of a 44-year-old and a 46-year-old local residents could not be retrieved from the site of death for several hours due to the intense artillery shelling of the village," Fedorov noted.

Read also: Two people killed , six injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region

As previously reported, the Russian army shelled 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region throughout the day, including launching nine airstrikes.

UkrinForm

