Israel Banned From UAE Biotech Symposium

BioTech Companies will not be permitted at the quarterly event with Roadshows throughout the Arab Gulf States, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia

UAE BioTech Symposium has been dedicated to the memory of The University Nobel Laureate Professor Dr. Günter Blobel, MD. PhD., Founder of The Friends of Dresden.

ABU DHABI,

UAE, Oct. 5, 2024

"The board of AmCham Abu Dhabi mandated that Chinese and Russian companies are not allowed. As Founding Chairman of AmCham Abu Dhabi BioTech Committee & Chairman of UAE BioTech Symposium, I mandate that Israeli companies are not allowed, says Dr. Kambiz Shekdar, PhD.

Dr. Shekdar is Owner and Chairman of the quarterly UAE BioTech Symposium launching Nove 2-6, 2024 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE. Registration for UAE BioTech Symposium is hosted at AmCham Abu Dhabi. The detailed program is available at .

"I spent 8 years in the lab with Günter as my mentor. He would often talk about how his family was packed in a car, passing through Dresden escaping Nazi German when the fire bombing happened. I remember each time he remembered how he could read the pages of the newspaper by the light of the fire kilometers away. He donated his prize money to all three religions because he understood that peace is the fundament for achieving our human potential," add Shekdar.

"I saw the firebombing destruction of Dresden from very near," Blobel told The Times of Israel upon Dr. Blobel's passing on February 18, 2018, "only a few kilometers away; for an 8 1/2-year-old, this was all very impressive. The bombing was so bright that you could read the newspaper by the red sky."

About UAE BioTech Symposium Chairman Dr. Kambiz Shekdar, PhD

From invention at The Rockefeller University to IPO at New York Stock Exchange to scale-up drug discovery for jointly owned Made-in-Abu-Dhabi IP in the U.A.E., Dr. Kambiz Shekdar is the first U.S. Biotech Abu Dhabi Golden Visa Inventor transitioning to the U.A.E.

Dr. Shekdar, PhD invented Chromovert® Technology while he was a graduate doctoral student in the laboratory of his mentor, the late Nobel laureate & King Faisal Prize winner Dr. Günter Blobel, MD, PhD. at The Rockefeller University in New York City. For more than 20 years, Dr. Shekdar has been pursuing applications of the same platform technology, now including pursuing the creation of a joint venture with Emirati stakeholders to implement the by-now validated research engine as part of a national-level public-private partnership for drug discovery at scale in the U.A.E. Dr. Shekdar is also a member of the Abu Dhabi, UAE chapter of American Chambers of Commerce where he is Founding Chairman of the AmCham Abu Dhabi BioTech Committee.

About UAE BioTech Symposium

UAE BioTech Symposium in partnership with the AmCham Abu Dhabi BioTech Committee and Masdar City will host quarterly panel discussions and lab tours in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and roadshow destinations throughout the GCC and Middle East. The events are free with attendance limited to prioritize U.S. and international BioTech owners and executives. Program details will be posted online in Arabic and in English as registration for each event goes live via the AmCham Abu Dhabi website.

About AmCham BioTech Committee

The AmCham BioTech Committee was formed to establish a BioTech sector in Abu Dhabi with a focus on promoting opportunities for U.S. BioTech companies with a vision to be a thought leader and facilitator for U.S. corporate interests in the emerging BioTech sector in Abu Dhabi and throughout the Middle East. Since its founding, the BioTech committee has seen a notable uptick in interest from U.S.-based companies seeking to broaden their service offerings within the region. AmCham BioTech Committee founding members include Seconcell Bio, Intelligenix Advanced Diagnostics, Extend Biosciences, Halia Therapeutics and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL).



CONTACT: Kambiz Shekdar, +971585820175

SOURCE Secondcell Bio, LLC; UAE BioTech Symposium

