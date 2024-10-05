Russians Shell Border Areas Of Sumy Region 18 Times Overnight
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled nine border communities in Sumy region 18 times early on October 5.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional State Administration on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Overnight and in the morning, the Russians carried out 18 shellings of border arears and settlements in Sumy region. A total of 21 explosions were recorded. The communities affected include Khotynska, Bilopilska, Richkivska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Okhtyrska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska, and Sveska," the message states.
In particular, the occupiers attacked the Bilopilska community (seven explosions), Esmanska (one explosion), and Khotynska (three explosions) using guided aerial bombs. The enemy also shelled the territory of the latter with artillery three times.
A missile strike was recorded in the territory of the Okhtyrska community.
The Richkivska community was shelled with multiple rocket launchers (two explosions).
In addition, the Russian troops attacked the Sveska and Velykopysarivska communities with FPV drones, each recording one explosion, and the Krasnopilska community (two explosions).
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Sumy region the day before.
