The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 5, 2024, amount to approximately 659,220 personnel, with 1,280 servicemen lost in the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

In addition, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed: 8,916 (+8) Russian tanks, 17,658 (+31) armored combat vehicles, 19,037 (+72) artillery systems, 1,216 (+4) MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems), 970 (+5) air defense systems, 368 (+0) aircraft, 328 (+0) helicopters, 16,529 (+35) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,613 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 25,905 (+85) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,344 (+11) pieces of special equipment.

The data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00, October 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 97 combat clashes with the Russian invaders on the frontlines.