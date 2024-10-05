عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Lose 1,280 Personnel, Eight Tanks In Ukraine Over Past Day

Russian Forces Lose 1,280 Personnel, Eight Tanks In Ukraine Over Past Day


10/5/2024 2:09:36 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 5, 2024, amount to approximately 659,220 personnel, with 1,280 servicemen lost in the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , according to Ukrinform.


Russian Forces Lose 1,280 Personnel, Eight Tanks In Ukraine Over Past Day Image

In addition, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed: 8,916 (+8) Russian tanks, 17,658 (+31) armored combat vehicles, 19,037 (+72) artillery systems, 1,216 (+4) MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems), 970 (+5) air defense systems, 368 (+0) aircraft, 328 (+0) helicopters, 16,529 (+35) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,613 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 25,905 (+85) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,344 (+11) pieces of special equipment.

The data is being updated.

Read also: ISW : Russian army does not have enough resources to continue intensified offensive

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00, October 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 97 combat clashes with the Russian invaders on the frontlines.

MENAFN05102024000193011044ID1108748713


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search