Foreign Ministry Denounces Israeli Settlers' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra)-- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, on Friday, condemned settlers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif and their provocative practices, including blowing the trumpet in violation of the sanctity and holiness of Al-Aqsa Mosque.In light of its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon as well as its violations in the occupied West Bank, the official spokesperson for the ministry, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, emphasized that Israel, the occupying power, must stop all ongoing violations and breaches of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites. He also called for an end to the policy of imposing new facts on the ground in Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif.He emphasized that the holy compound, which covers a total area of 144 dunums, is a solely Muslim place of worship, and that the Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, which affiliated to the Jordanian Awqaf Ministry, is the body with exclusive jurisdiction to manage all affairs of the compound and organize entry to it.