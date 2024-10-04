(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adfuel Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adfuel Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Ara Bedrosian and Mike Purkis to Elevate Leading Garment Brands with Advanced Digital SolutionsAdfuel Inc., a leader in digital advertising solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Ara Bedrosian and Mike Purkis. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the digital presence of iconic brands under the unified flagship store , powered by Adfuel's cutting-edge platform.Ara Bedrosian, President and CEO of Los Angeles-based companies E8TH GROUP, INC., TURN KEY BRANDS, INC., and JB BRITCHES, INC., alongside Mike Purkis, President of Caulfeild Apparel Group, bring decades of apparel industry experience to the partnership.Together, they will leverage Adfuel's advanced digital advertising platform to elevate globally recognized brands, including Soft Cloth, JB Britches, Coastaoro California Shirt Co., American Vintage Manufacturing Co., Joe Boxer, Modern English, Benson, Robert Graham, Outland Denim, and Stacy Adams.A Visionary PartnershipDaniel A. Pasco, President of Adfuel, expressed his excitement about the partnership, noting,“This collaboration is deeply personal to me, having started my career in the denim industry. Working with Ara and Mike, and bringing these iconic brands into the digital space, is an incredible full-circle moment.”Pasco emphasized that the partnership goes beyond business, focusing on revolutionizing how fashion brands engage customers digitally. With Adfuel's Miami-based creative team leading marketing efforts and the Canadian team managing the technology, the partnership is poised to deliver a world-class shopping experience for consumers.Adfuel's Advanced Digital PlatformAdfuel's platform integrates analytics, machine learning, and a proprietary ad-serving engine to create high-impact digital campaigns. This partnership provides Bedrosian and Purkis' brands with tools to expand their reach beyond traditional retail, tapping into the global demand for digital shopping.“Our platform allows brands to control their digital presence and rapidly scale,” said Pasco. "By using Adfuel's technology, we're helping these brands reach both their current customer base and new markets with precision and efficiency."Ara Bedrosian: A New Era for Iconic BrandsAra Bedrosian, whose portfolio includes Soft Cloth, JB Britches, Coastaoro California Shirt Co., and American Vintage Manufacturing Co., sees this partnership as a natural progression.“We've built these brands over decades, and Adfuel's digital platform provides an unprecedented opportunity to connect with customers in new ways. We're thrilled to be working with a team that understands both fashion and technology.”With Adfuel's help, Bedrosian's brands will now expand their presence in the growing e-commerce space, catering to the increasing demand for digital shopping experiences.Mike Purkis: A Century-Old Legacy Meets Modern TechnologyMike Purkis, whose Caulfeild Apparel Group manages brands like Joe Boxer, Robert Graham, and Stacy Adams, echoed Bedrosian's enthusiasm. "We've been trusted in retail since 1886, and partnering with Adfuel allows us to modernize while maintaining our brand integrity. Adfuel's expertise in digital advertising will help us take our brands to the next level, globally."Purkis emphasized the importance of balancing the heritage of these brands with the forward-thinking digital strategies provided by Adfuel.“This partnership honors our legacy while embracing modern technology. We're excited to expand our global reach without compromising the history that defines our brands.”Collaborative Digital SuccessAdfuel, Bedrosian, and Purkis will collaborate closely to create a unified digital strategy that elevates each brand's legacy while embracing the future of retail. Adfuel's creative team will focus on content creation, branding, and customer engagement, while the technology team ensures a seamless online shopping experience."Our goal is to create a cohesive digital presence for all these brands," said Pasco. "By combining our expertise, we are confident that we can elevate these brands to new heights."Looking ForwardThis partnership marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Adfuel, Bedrosian, and Purkis. By combining Adfuel's state-of-the-art digital platform with the rich history and expertise of Bedrosian and Purkis' companies, the partnership is positioned for significant growth and success in the global market.Ara Bedrosian concluded, "The fashion industry is evolving, and we're excited to be leading that evolution with Adfuel as our partner. Together, we're creating something truly special."Purkis added, "With Adfuel's help, we're ensuring that our brands will continue to thrive for many years to come. This partnership is all about innovation, growth, and staying true to the values that have made our brands successful."About Adfuel Inc.Adfuel Inc. specializes in programmatic advertising, advanced analytics, and brand strategy, partnering with global brands to drive digital transformation. With teams in Miami and Canada, Adfuel helps businesses thrive in the online marketplace.For more information, visitMedia ContactsIsabella PascoChief Marketing Officer & VP of Sales, North AmericaAdfuel Inc....Antonella BracaliSocial Media Director, North AmericaAdfuel Inc....

