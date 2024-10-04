NEXGEL Appoints Kip Crecca To Its Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LANGHORNE, Pa., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:“NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced the appointment of Kip Crecca to its Scientific Advisory Board.



“We are thrilled to appoint Kip to our Scientific Advisory Board. He adds to our team a wealth of knowledge and experience as a top medical device sales professional,” said Adam Levy, NEXGEL's CEO.“Mr. Crecca will be invaluable to the Company as we advance our medical device and healthcare programs. He is an important addition to our group of entrepreneurial individuals with complementary skills and a shared, innovative outlook to drive growth initiatives and continue to better help patients with our hydrogels around the world.”

Mr. Crecca commented,“I am excited to join NEXGEL's Scientific Advisory Board and collaborate with a talented group of individuals to support the development of new therapies leveraging the Company's ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels.”

Mr. Crecca brings over two decades of medical device sales and management experience. He currently serves as the VP of North America Sales at MicroSurgical Technology, a leader in the development of advanced surgical instruments and solutions, as well as sitting on the Board of Directors at Ocular Science, a biotech company focused on cost-effective, innovative eye care products. Prior to his current roles, Mr. Crecca served in various sales leadership positions at companies including STAAR Surgical, Abbott Medical Optics, Stryker Endoscopy, and more.

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

