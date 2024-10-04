Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Friday, October 4, include matches from the Brazilian Championship, Women's Copa Libertadores, and Italian Championship.



Games from the German Second Division and English Second Division are also featured in today's lineup.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Spanish Championship , Saudi Women's Championship, and Brazilian Championship Serie B, among others.

Saudi Women's Championship







11:35 AM - Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr - DAZN

2:00 PM - Al Shabab women vs Al Hilal women - DAZN







1:30 PM - Napoli vs Como - ESPN 4 and Disney+

3:45 PM - Hellas Verona vs Venezia - Disney+





1:30 PM - Wolfsburg women vs RB Leipzig women - DAZN







1:30 PM - Karlsruher vs SV Darmstadt 98 - Onefootball

1:30 PM - SC Paderborn 07 vs SSV Jahn Regensburg - Onefootball





2:00 PM - Real Madrid women vs Valencia women - DAZN





2:00 PM - Rizespor vs Antalyaspor - Disney+





3:30 PM - Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach - Onefootball





3:30 PM - Huesca vs Cádiz - Disney+





4:00 PM - Leganés vs Valencia - Disney+





4:00 PM - Sunderland vs Leeds United - ESPN 2 and Disney+





4:15 PM - Rio Ave vs Famalicão - Disney+







6:30 PM - Alianza Lima women vs Santiago Morning women - Canal GOAT



6:30 PM - Ferroviária women vs Independiente Dragonas women - Sportv and Canal GOAT



9:00 PM - Peñarol women vs Santa Fé women - Sportv and Canal GOAT

9:00 PM - Deportivo Cali women vs Club Guarani women - Canal GOAT







7:00 PM - América-MG vs Coritiba - Sportv and Premiere



8:00 PM - CRB vs Paysandu - Canal GOAT and Premiere



9:30 PM - Avaí vs Brusque - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

9:30 PM - Amazonas vs Novorizontino - Sportv and Premiere





9:30 PM - Grêmio vs Fortaleza - Premiere





8:00 PM - Huracán vs Sarmiento - Disney+





11:00 PM - Seattle Reign women vs Angel City women - Canal GOAT





The Grêmio vs Fortaleza game will be broadcast live on Premiere at 9:30 PM.





The América-MG vs Coritiba game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 7:00 PM.







6:30 PM - Ferroviária women vs Independiente Dragonas women - Women's Copa Libertadores



7:00 PM - América-MG vs Coritiba - Brazilian Championship Serie B



9:00 PM - Peñarol women vs Santa Fé women - Women's Copa Libertadores

9:30 PM - Amazonas vs Novorizontino - Brazilian Championship Serie B







7:00 PM - América-MG vs Coritiba - Brazilian Championship Serie B



8:00 PM - CRB vs Paysandu - Brazilian Championship Serie B



9:30 PM - Grêmio vs Fortaleza - Brazilian Championship

9:30 PM - Avaí vs Brusque - Brazilian Championship Serie B







11:35 AM - Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr - Saudi Women's Championship



1:30 PM - Wolfsburg women vs RB Leipzig women - German Women's Championship



2:00 PM - Real Madrid women vs Valencia women - Spanish Women's Championship

2:00 PM - Al Shabab women vs Al Hilal women - Saudi Women's Championship





No games broadcast today on Globoplay.







1:30 PM - Napoli vs Como - Italian Championship



2:00 PM - Rizespor vs Antalyaspor - Turkish Championship



3:30 PM - Huesca vs Cádiz - Spanish Championship (Second Division)



3:45 PM - Hellas Verona vs Venezia - Italian Championship



4:00 PM - Leganés vs Valencia - Spanish Championship



4:15 PM - Rio Ave vs Famalicão - Portuguese Championship

8:00 PM - Huracán vs Sarmiento - Argentine Championship







6:30 PM - Alianza Lima women vs Santiago Morning women - Women's Copa Libertadores



6:30 PM - Ferroviária women vs Independiente Dragonas women - Women's Copa Libertadores



8:00 PM - CRB vs Paysandu - Brazilian Championship Serie B



9:00 PM - Peñarol women vs Santa Fé women - Women's Copa Libertadores



9:00 PM - Deportivo Cali women vs Club Guarani women - Women's Copa Libertadores



9:30 PM - Avaí vs Brusque - Brazilian Championship Serie B

11:00 PM - Seattle Reign women vs Angel City women - NWSL (women)



Italian ChampionshipGerman Women's ChampionshipGerman Championship (Second Division)Spanish Women's ChampionshipTurkish ChampionshipGerman ChampionshipSpanish Championship (Second Division)Spanish ChampionshipEnglish Championship (Second Division)Portuguese ChampionshipWomen's Copa LibertadoresBrazilian Championship Serie BBrazilian ChampionshipArgentine ChampionshipNWSL (women)Where to watch Grêmio vs Fortaleza live for the Brazilian Championship?What time is the América-MG vs Coritiba game for Serie B?Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?SportvPremiereWhere to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?DAZNGloboplayDisney+Canal GOATFriday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules