Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
10/4/2024 5:00:08 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Friday, October 4, include matches from the Brazilian Championship, Women's Copa Libertadores, and Italian Championship.
Games from the German Second Division and English Second Division are also featured in today's lineup.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Spanish Championship , Saudi Women's Championship, and Brazilian Championship Serie B, among others.
Saudi Women's Championship
11:35 AM - Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr - DAZN
2:00 PM - Al Shabab women vs Al Hilal women - DAZN
Italian Championship
1:30 PM - Napoli vs Como - ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM - Hellas Verona vs Venezia - Disney+
German Women's Championship
1:30 PM - Wolfsburg women vs RB Leipzig women - DAZN
German Championship (Second Division)
1:30 PM - Karlsruher vs SV Darmstadt 98 - Onefootball
1:30 PM - SC Paderborn 07 vs SSV Jahn Regensburg - Onefootball
Spanish Women's Championship
2:00 PM - Real Madrid women vs Valencia women - DAZN
Turkish Championship
2:00 PM - Rizespor vs Antalyaspor - Disney+
German Championship
3:30 PM - Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach - Onefootball
Spanish Championship (Second Division)
3:30 PM - Huesca vs Cádiz - Disney+
Spanish Championship
4:00 PM - Leganés vs Valencia - Disney+
English Championship (Second Division)
4:00 PM - Sunderland vs Leeds United - ESPN 2 and Disney+
Portuguese Championship
4:15 PM - Rio Ave vs Famalicão - Disney+
Women's Copa Libertadores
6:30 PM - Alianza Lima women vs Santiago Morning women - Canal GOAT
6:30 PM - Ferroviária women vs Independiente Dragonas women - Sportv and Canal GOAT
9:00 PM - Peñarol women vs Santa Fé women - Sportv and Canal GOAT
9:00 PM - Deportivo Cali women vs Club Guarani women - Canal GOAT
Brazilian Championship Serie B
7:00 PM - América-MG vs Coritiba - Sportv and Premiere
8:00 PM - CRB vs Paysandu - Canal GOAT and Premiere
9:30 PM - Avaí vs Brusque - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
9:30 PM - Amazonas vs Novorizontino - Sportv and Premiere
Brazilian Championship
9:30 PM - Grêmio vs Fortaleza - Premiere
Argentine Championship
8:00 PM - Huracán vs Sarmiento - Disney+
NWSL (women)
11:00 PM - Seattle Reign women vs Angel City women - Canal GOAT
Where to watch Grêmio vs Fortaleza live for the Brazilian Championship?
The Grêmio vs Fortaleza game will be broadcast live on Premiere at 9:30 PM.
What time is the América-MG vs Coritiba game for Serie B?
The América-MG vs Coritiba game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 7:00 PM.
Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?
Sportv
6:30 PM - Ferroviária women vs Independiente Dragonas women - Women's Copa Libertadores
7:00 PM - América-MG vs Coritiba - Brazilian Championship Serie B
9:00 PM - Peñarol women vs Santa Fé women - Women's Copa Libertadores
9:30 PM - Amazonas vs Novorizontino - Brazilian Championship Serie B
Premiere
7:00 PM - América-MG vs Coritiba - Brazilian Championship Serie B
8:00 PM - CRB vs Paysandu - Brazilian Championship Serie B
9:30 PM - Grêmio vs Fortaleza - Brazilian Championship
9:30 PM - Avaí vs Brusque - Brazilian Championship Serie B
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
DAZN
11:35 AM - Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr - Saudi Women's Championship
1:30 PM - Wolfsburg women vs RB Leipzig women - German Women's Championship
2:00 PM - Real Madrid women vs Valencia women - Spanish Women's Championship
2:00 PM - Al Shabab women vs Al Hilal women - Saudi Women's Championship
Globoplay
No games broadcast today on Globoplay.
Disney+
1:30 PM - Napoli vs Como - Italian Championship
2:00 PM - Rizespor vs Antalyaspor - Turkish Championship
3:30 PM - Huesca vs Cádiz - Spanish Championship (Second Division)
3:45 PM - Hellas Verona vs Venezia - Italian Championship
4:00 PM - Leganés vs Valencia - Spanish Championship
4:15 PM - Rio Ave vs Famalicão - Portuguese Championship
8:00 PM - Huracán vs Sarmiento - Argentine Championship
Canal GOAT
6:30 PM - Alianza Lima women vs Santiago Morning women - Women's Copa Libertadores
6:30 PM - Ferroviária women vs Independiente Dragonas women - Women's Copa Libertadores
8:00 PM - CRB vs Paysandu - Brazilian Championship Serie B
9:00 PM - Peñarol women vs Santa Fé women - Women's Copa Libertadores
9:00 PM - Deportivo Cali women vs Club Guarani women - Women's Copa Libertadores
9:30 PM - Avaí vs Brusque - Brazilian Championship Serie B
11:00 PM - Seattle Reign women vs Angel City women - NWSL (women)
Friday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules
MENAFN04102024007421016031ID1108746120
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.