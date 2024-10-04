عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Al Marri Meets With Egyptian Counterpart


10/4/2024 2:16:22 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri yesterday met with Minister of Labour of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Mohamed Gibran, on the sidelines of the Governing Board meeting of the Labour Organization in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. During the meeting, they discussed joint cooperation relations and leveraging successful experiences to enhance the labour environment.

MENAFN04102024000063011010ID1108745924


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search