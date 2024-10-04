Joker 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Joaquin Phoenix Starrer Mints ₹1.25 Crore Despite Dip From Day 1

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Joker 2 Collection Day 2: The movie 'Joker: Folie a Deux' starring Joaquin Phoenix collected ₹1.25 crore, despite a dip in its on the release day. Looking at the overall figures, the movie minted a total of ₹6.40 crore at the Box Office.

In India, the Joker 2 movie was released on October 2. The movie was also premiered at the Venice Festival in September,

AP reported.

The highest occupancy was 19.50 percent in theatres across the Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai. Across 98 screenings in the city, theatres were filled up to 23% at night, 19% in the evening, and 22% in the morning.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad followed, with both cities reporting an overall occupancy of 8.50 per cent.

On the first day of its release, Joker 2 movie had witnessed an overall 22.70% occupancy. The movie had an overall 43.32 per cent 2D, 64.58 per cent IMAX 2D, 40.73 per cent ICE, 38.87 per cent 2D SCREEN and 40.75 per cent 4DX English occupancy on October 2.

Joker 2 movie release

On October 1, Joker 2 was released in Korea and managed to gross 1.3 million dollars on its release day.

Meanwhile, in the United States , the Joker 2 will be released in theatres on October 4, i.e, today. Reportedly, the makers are striving for $140 Million globally on its debut weekend.

Todd Phillips directorial 'Joker: Folie a Deux' is distributed by Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Pictures. Besides Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, the Joker 2 star cast features Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz.

Joker 2 movie at the Venice Film Festival

In 2019, 'Joker' had won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival. Five years later, in 2024, the Todd Philips sequel was premiered at the same festival, where it received a standing ovation for over 12 minutes, reported Deadline.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

