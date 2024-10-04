Better Defending Taiwan Against China's Gray Zone Assault

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This article was originally published by Pacific Forum . It is republished with permission.

On August 26, 2024, a Shaanxi Y-9 reconnaissance plane (運-9運輸機 ) from the People's Liberation intruded into Japanese airspace east of the Danjo Islands in the East China Sea for the first time.

The

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

and the

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

both protested and condemned the act, criticizing Beijing for violating the of other nations and destabilizing regional peace.

This latest incursion reflected broader People's Republic of China (PRC) gray zone tactics , a non-peaceful means it uses to assert sovereignty over Taiwan unilaterally.

Gray zone tactics

include behavior-changing conduct and modifying the balance between hostile parties. One might use non-kinetic means to incentivize the other to conform to perceived expectations and challenge security norms.

In 2016 , during Xi Jinping's first term, the PRC escalated its use of gray zone tactics to coerce Taiwan and neighboring countries. These tactics span the framework known as MIDFIELD, which encompasses military, informational, diplomatic, financial, intelligence, economic, law, and development strategies.

Such conduct violates the

rules-based maritime order

across the Taiwan Strait and threatens the security

balance

in the Indo-Pacific. Since

September 2020 , Taiwan's

Ministry of National Defense has systematically tracked and publicized PRC incursions.

Militarily, the PRC has maintained daily incursions against Taiwanese water, air and near-shore islands. The peak PRC incursion occurred on September 18, 2023 , when 103 PLA aircraft intruded into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Throughout 2022, the frequency and diversity of the PRC aircraft commissioned for incursion have increased, as evidenced by the Taiwanese ministry. In 2022, the number of PRC aircraft incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ increased by 79% .

According to open-source data released by the official social media account of MND , in August 2024, the PLAN intruded into Taiwan's ADIZ with an average daily number of 19 aircraft and nine PLAN vessels (including official ships).

A total of 1,737 PLA aircraft intruded into the Taiwan ADIZ in 2022, while 586 PLA aircraft entered the Taiwan ADIZ within just August 2024. The PRC incursions frequently cross the Strait's median line, destabilizing the status quo.

On June 25, 2024 , Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration expelled four Chinese coast guard vessels intruding into Taiwanese waters off the Quemoy Islands . Correspondingly, experts, including Jude Blanchette of the CSIS think tank, are increasingly concerned about potential PRC provocations against Taiwan in the event of casualties from such maritime collisions.