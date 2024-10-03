Kuwait's Finance Minister Attends GCC-IMF Meeting In Doha
10/3/2024 7:07:57 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment, and the Acting Minister of Oil, Eng. Nora Al-Fassam, participated on Thursday, in a meeting between the financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the GCC countries, the Committee of the Central bank Governors of the GCC countries and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.
In press statement, the Ministry of Finance noted that the meeting was held on the sidelines the 122nd meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the GCC countries in Doha.
The statement mentioned that Georgieva discussed the challenges facing the region, particularly concerning security conditions and their impact on oil prices and the economies of the GCC countries. IMF's strategy for the next five years have also been discussed. (end)
