Peru Modernizes Air Force With $3.5 Billion Fighter Jet Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru has announced a major upgrade to its air defense capabilities. The South American nation will purchase 24 cutting-edge fighter jets for $3.5 billion.



This marks Peru's first significant combat aircraft fleet renewal in almost 30 years. Defense Walter Astudillo revealed the ambitious project during a press conference.



He stressed the importance of this for national security. The deal includes 20 single-seat fighters and 4 two-seat variants.



Peru's current air force relies on aging aircraft, many nearing four decades of service. The existing fleet consists of Mirage 2000P/DP fighters and second-hand MiG-29 Fulcrum jets.



Most of these planes are inoperative or in reserve due to their age. Three main contenders have emerged for this lucrative contract.







The United States offers the Lockheed Martin F-16V Block 70. Sweden presents the Saab JAS 39 Gripen. France brings the Dassault Rafale F4 to the table.

Strategic Investment in Peru's Air Force

The financial aspects of the deal have been carefully planned. Peru will make an initial payment of $2 billion in 2025. The remaining $1.5 billion will follow in 2026.



This investment aims to bolster Peru's air superiority and deterrence capabilities. The package includes essential supporting elements.



Weapons systems, logistical support, and a flight simulator are part of the deal. Technical documentation will ensure proper maintenance and operation of the new fleet.



However, this acquisition addresses several pressing issues for Peru 's air force. The obsolescence of the current fighter fleet has become a significant concern.



Difficulties in obtaining spare parts for aging Russian and Soviet aircraft have hampered operations. Peru's decision reflects a broader trend of military modernization in the country.



Recent years have seen the addition of transport aircraft, tanker planes, and training vehicles. Two Boeing 737s and two KC-130H Hercules have joined the fleet.



Some politicians have questioned the high cost of this project. They argue that other national priorities should take precedence. However, military officials stand firm on the necessity of this investment.



In short, they believe it is crucial for national defense and meeting Peru's changing security needs. The fighter jet deal is expected to bring additional benefits to Peru.



Industrial cooperation and technology transfer agreements are likely to be part of the package. These arrangements could provide a significant boost to Peru's aerospace sector.

