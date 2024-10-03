Binance Reaches Its 20th Global Regulatory Milestone with Registration in Argentina

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Buenos Aires, October 3rd, 2024- Binance, the world's leading provider of blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure, announces that it has been incorporated into the Argentinian Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Registry of the National Securities Commission (CNV), marking Binance’s 20th global regulatory milestone.



Binance's registration with the CNV highlights the company's commitment to compliance, in Argentina and worldwide, for the growth and expansion of the crypto industry in a safe and sustainable manner. The news closely follows recent regulatory wins in diverse regions like India, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia, illustrating Binance’s sustained global momentum and adding to previously secured licenses, registrations, and authorizations in jurisdictions like Dubai, France, Japan, El Salvador, and others.



Additionally, with this new registration, Binance's website and application are now fully available to Argentine users, providing them with access to Binance's complete suite of services and tools.



Guilherme Nazar, Binance's Head of Latin America, said: “At Binance, we support forward-looking regulation and believe that it is key to ensuring that the industry continues to evolve and that adoption occurs in a safe manner. As an industry leader with licenses and registrations in 20 jurisdictions worldwide, Binance is committed to the development of the crypto ecosystem globally and in Argentina, in compliance with local requirements.” He also noted: “Argentina is a key market for Binance. We will continue to work closely with the authorities to develop the industry in the most sustainable and secure way for the benefit of the crypto community and society as a whole.”





