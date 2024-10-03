Sunny Deol Wishes JP Dutta On 75Th B’Day: Time To Take Legacy Forward With ‘Border 2’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) As filmmaker J.P. Dutta turned 75 on Thursday, star Sunny Deol wished the director, saying that the two have given“Hindustan its biggest war film” with“Border” and that it is time to take the legacy forward with“Border 2”.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from the 1997 film. The photographs featured Sunny alongside Dutta.

For the caption, he wrote:“Happy 75th Birthday JP, it's good to look back and be back! We gave Hindustan its biggest war with Border, and now it's time to take the legacy forward with #Border2 ! Lots of Love. God Bless! #JPDutta.”

Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971,“Border” is based on the events of the Battle of Longewala. It also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar alongside a supporting cast including Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

On Thursday, it was announced that Suniel Shetty's son Ahan has joined the cast of“Border 2”, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan along with Sunny.

The film is directed by Anurag Singh.“Border 2” is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999.

The conflict between the two countries was mostly limited. In early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

India responded by launching a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators. As per official data, an estimated 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the intruded area and nearly all high ground was back under Indian control.

'Border 2' is set for January 23, 2026,, and presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series; JP Dutta's J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is set to land in theatres on January 23, 2026.