Chinese National Robbed By Housemaid In Pakistan's Capital

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Oct 3 (IANS) In an interesting incident, a Chinese national associated with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was robbed of valuables and cash worth millions by a housemaid working at his residence in Islamabad.

The housemaid, also a native of China, has disappeared in Pakistan's capital after the incident.

As per the authorities, Xie Guangjin, a Chinese national working with the CPEC and residing in Islamabad's Sector F-8, hired a housemaid from his country for cooking and household work.

The Chinese housemaid Zhao Yougqun arrived in Islamabad about 10 days back and started residing at Guangjin's residence.

However, on Saturday, the maid left the house without any notice. Guangjin, in his statement recorded before the Margala Police Station in Islamabad, stated that he searched for his housemaid all around Islamabad but could not trace her.

Later, after getting suspicious at the maid's sudden disappearance, he checked his belongings and found out that at least $11,000, 12,700 Chinese Yuan and Rs 150,000, along with at least four boxes of imported Chinese cigarettes worth Rs 130,000 were missing.

Police authorities said that after filing the case, an investigation has been initiated into the incident. Assistance from the capital's Safe City Authority has been taken to trace the whereabouts of the housemaid. Police also stated that the immigration department has been approached with a request to provide the suspect's travel history.

It will be ascertained if she is still in the country or has flown out.

Hiring foreign housemaids is a common practice in Pakistan, done normally through agencies and companies who are supposed to check the credibility and get all the legal documentation done.

It is still unclear if Guangjin hired his housemaid through a particular agency or an individual. It will also be interesting to find out if his housemaid was issued visa on the basis of employment or some other category.