Hyundai Motor India Foundation Invites Applications For 4Th Season Of 'Art For Hope' CSR Initiative

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram | October 03, 2024: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), announces the 4th season of its flagship art initiative:

Art for Hope. Since the last three seasons, this initiative has been instrumental in uplifting emerging and under-represented artforms by supporting artists with grants and providing them a nationwide to showcase their skills and talent. The initiative also extends training and mentorship to artists including those with disabilities, from diverse communities across India.



Elaborating on the initiative, Mr. Puneet Anand, Vertical Head - Corporate Communication & Social, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said,“Art inspires change.



At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are on a journey to sow the Seeds of Good in Bharat. The Hyundai Motor India Foundation through its Art for Hope initiative, has helped create a sustainable ecosystem for artists and art collectives, who have been able to showcase truly myriad perspectives and expressions through art. India has a rich tapestry of art and culture, and we believe the Art for Hope initiative, through its dedicated mentorship and grants, will continue to serve as a canvas for talented artists.”



The Art for Hope initiative in its past three seasons, has awarded a cumulative grant of INR 1.05 crore to 100 plus artists and art collectives. The program has continued to inspire positivity and growth, documenting the journey of 'Progress for Humanity' for India's diverse art creators.



Art for Hope - Season 4:



Art for Hope aims to provide a platform for emerging and under-represented artists, including youth, women, and rural creators, across a range of art forms such as painting, sculpture, digital art, performing art, music, and traditional crafts. This initiative fosters social dialogue through art by showcasing pressing social issues, including climate change, human rights, and community resilience. By also supporting artists with disabilities, Art for Hope ensures that art remains accessible and inclusive for all.



Key Dates:



Last date for Applications: October 18, 2024

Project Implementation Period: November - December 2024

Grant Showcase: Early 2025



Grant Details:



Individual Grants: 40 grants of INR 1 lakh each for individuals and teams, including persons with disabilities.

Institutional Grants: 10 grants of INR 2 lakh each for art collectives and institutions.



Selected artists and art collectives will receive financial support, resources and mentorship from industry professionals to help bring their artistic vision to life.



Categories Open for Applications:



Visual Art: All forms of drawing, painting, sculpture, and mixed media that do not involve digital intervention.

Digital Art: Photography, new media arts, filmmaking, multimedia and digital arts created using technology.

Performing Art: Music, movement arts and other performing arts.

Traditional Art & Culture: Folk arts and crafts of India, including folk musicians, performers, and research or artisan empowerment programs.

Functional Innovative Art & Craft: Projects focused on sustainable, eco-friendly, or utilitarian product innovations using crafts.



Artists can apply on hyundaiartforhope and submit their project nominations.

Key details about the initiative can also be viewed on the website. Artists can reach out to ... for further information about this initiative.

