Iran's envoy justifies Tehran's missile strikes on Israel

(MENAFN) In a recent emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, Iran's envoy Amir Saeid Iravani justified Tehran's missile strikes on Israel, describing them as a "necessary and proportionate response" to what he termed Israel's ongoing aggression over the past two months. He asserted that these actions were in full alignment with Iran's inherent right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, and they were a direct reaction to Israel's repeated provocations against Iran.



Iravani emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging the international community to take a stand against Israel's actions. "We reiterate our call on this Council to respond with urgency and determination," he declared. He called for the Security Council to intervene and halt Israel's aggression and alleged war crimes against Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria, warning that failure to act could lead to a wider regional conflict.



The Iranian envoy issued a stern warning against further Israeli actions, stating, "Iran is fully prepared to take further defensive measures, if necessary, to protect its legitimate interests and defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty against any acts of military aggression." He emphasized that Iran would not hesitate to act in its own defense.



In his address, Iravani also pointed fingers at the United States, accusing it of complicity in Israel's military actions. "While the Israeli regime must be held accountable for the atrocity crimes, one cannot disregard the U.S.' complicity in Israeli crimes," he stated. He highlighted that American military support and political backing were crucial to Israel's operations, asserting that U.S. weapons significantly contribute to the arsenal used against Gaza. As such, he argued, the United States is implicated in every facet of Israel's alleged atrocities.



The session underscored the deepening tensions in the region, with Iran asserting its stance on self-defense while calling for international accountability regarding the conflict.

