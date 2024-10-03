Ajman Tourism Development Department commences a promotional tour in Czech Republic, Poland and Germany aiming to strengthen tourism partnerships

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, UAE, 02 October 2024: Ajman Tourism Development Department commenced a promotional tour on October 2, 2024, with an aim to boost tourism activities and strengthen partnerships in this sector. The tour, which will continue till October 11, 2024, is being led by H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of Ajman Tourism Development Department, particularly focussing on the Federal Republic of, Czech Republic, Republic of Poland, and Germany.



It includes visits to renowned cities such as Prague, Warsaw, Cologne, Frankfurt, and Munich. The key objective of the tour is to strengthen collaborative opportunities with professionals from the tourism sector of these countries. Furthermore, the tour will witness signing of agreements and MoUs to reinforce partnerships in the tourism sector. During the tour, latest tourism destinations and initiative in Ajam will be showcased, along with emphasising the aim of positioning Ajman as a global tourist destination.



H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi highlighted Ajman Tourism Development Department’s commitment to organising promotional tours aimed at enhancing Ajman’s position as a leading tourist destination, both regionally and globally. This



effort is in line with the department’s strategy to strengthen the emirate’s tourism sector and support its long-term objectives and future agenda.



H.E. Alhashmi said: “The key goal of this tour is to strengthen our strategic partnerships with major players in the tourism sector within these countries, while exploring new avenues for collaboration and knowledge exchange. By expanding the potential for sustainable economic and tourism growth, Ajman aims to further enhance its position as a top global destination. Furthermore, we seek to raise awareness on Ajman’s rich cultural and tourism offerings, positioning it as a unique destination in the UAE. This initiative is aimed at attracting numerous visitors, highlighting the emirate’s exceptional facilities and integrated tourism services that meet the highest international standards.”



Ajman has been witnessing a substantial increase in tourists from European countries, with an increase of 5.7% in visitor arrivals in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The emirate also witnessed a 10.6% rise in night stays, 19.9% increase in hotel occupancy rates and 7.9% growth in room revenues during this period. Germany remains a key market for Ajman, followed closely by Poland and the Czech Republic, all of which have experienced significant growth recently.



The Ajman Tourism Development Department has envisioned several strategic objectives for this tour. These include enhancing global recognition of Ajman as a leading tourist destination, showcasing its unique tourism offerings to the international market, and strengthening partnerships with key global tourism stakeholders. This has been aimed at unlocking new opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange, expanding Ajman’s reach into diverse tourism markets, increasing tourist arrivals and revenue, and boosting the local economy by driving hotel revenues and creating new employment opportunities.







