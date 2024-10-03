Navigauge Joins Fastercapital's Tech Cofounder Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Based in the United States, NaviGauge is a smart startup that aims at enhancing and encouraging safe driving relying on sensors built-in mobile phones.

Navigauge as the founders see it:

We at NaviGauge are bringing new and robust data sets to insurance companies using telematics. Our application, Navi, will utilize smartphones' built-in sensors to track driving speed, cornering, acceleration, braking, and distraction levels and calculate driving scores accordingly. Insurance companies will use these scores to calculate policyholders' risks and offer more fair and competitive auto insurance quotes based on these scores.

Navigauge was founded by Mr. Hamzeh Ghosheh, and it has joined the Tech Cofounder program run by FasterCapital and it plans on raising USD 100K.

FasterCapital is a virtual incubator based in United Arab Emirates that provides multiple programs for startups to meet their various needs; the Tech Cofounder program, the Idea to Product program, and the Grow your Startup program. Founders can join any of these programs for free online.

Mr. Hamzeh Ghosheh, Founder of Naviguage, comments on the collaboration,“Naviguage is glad to join FasterCapital and hopefully, this collaboration will lead a positive impact on Naviguage's journey.”

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital comments,“Naviguage is an innovative startup that solves an important problem we face everyday in a smart way. FasterCapital is glad to be joined by the team at Navi.”

