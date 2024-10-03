(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Conformal Coatings - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Component, Material, Technique, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive conformal coatings market is evaluated at a valuation of $2.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% to reach $5.16 billion by 2034

Conformal coatings are critical in safeguarding sensitive electronic parts from environmental factors such as moisture, dust, and temperature variations. These coatings provide a protective layer that ensures the longevity and reliability of automotive electronics, which are increasingly integral to modern vehicle design and functionality.

As vehicles evolve to incorporate advanced technologies, the demand for conformal coatings has grown. Modern vehicles are equipped with a variety of electronic systems, including infotainment units, electronic control units (ECUs), and battery management systems, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs). The integration of these electronic systems is driving the need for high-performance conformal coatings that can withstand harsh operating conditions and ensure reliable performance over time.

The automotive conformal coatings market is segmented based on several factors, including material types, vehicle components, application techniques, and vehicle types. The primary materials used in conformal coatings include acrylics, silicones, epoxies, parylenes, and polyurethanes. Each material offers distinct properties suited to various applications and environmental conditions. For instance, silicones are known for their high-temperature resistance, while acrylics provide fast curing and ease of application.

The market is segmented across several dimensions, including end users, vehicle types, propulsion types, vehicle components, materials, application techniques, and regions. Based on end user, the market is divided into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. OEMs apply coatings during vehicle production, while aftermarket applications involve coatings for vehicle maintenance and repair.

In terms of vehicle components, conformal coatings are applied to critical parts such as electronic control units (ECUs), printed circuit boards (PCBs), battery casings, sensors, infotainment systems, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). These components require protection to maintain their functionality and reliability in the face of environmental stressors. Application techniques for these coatings include brush coating, dipping, selective coating, spray coating, and vapor deposition, each chosen based on the specific requirements of the component and application environment.

In terms of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs). Passenger vehicles represent the largest segment, driven by consumer demand for advanced electronics and safety features. Commercial vehicles, including LCVs and HCVs, are significant due to their reliance on complex electronic systems for operational efficiency and safety.

The propulsion type segmentation includes internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, electric vehicles, and their subcategories, i.e., battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). This segmentation reflects the diverse range of vehicles adopting various propulsion technologies and the corresponding demand for conformal coatings.

Regional dynamics play a crucial role in shaping the automotive conformal coatings market. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, driven by the region's dominant automotive manufacturing base and rapid technological advancements. North America and Europe also contribute significantly, reflecting their established automotive industries and stringent regulatory standards. Rest-of-the-World, including emerging markets, presents growth opportunities as automotive production and technological adoption expand.

Overall, the automotive conformal coatings market is poised for continued growth as the automotive industry advances toward more sophisticated and electronics-intensive vehicles. The ongoing evolution of vehicle technology, coupled with increasing environmental and performance requirements, underscores the critical role of conformal coatings in ensuring the durability and reliability of modern automotive electronics. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the main factors driving the demand for the automotive conformal coatings?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the automotive conformal coatings market?

Which are the key players in the automotive conformal coatings market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the automotive conformal coatings market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in automotive conformal coatings market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the automotive conformal coatings market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the automotive conformal coatings market and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application and product segments are expected to lead the market over the forecast period 2024-2034? Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for automotive conformal coatings market, and what factors contribute to their leadership? Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Dow

Henkel

Chase Corporation

H.B. Fuller

Electrolube

Dymax

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

KISCO LTD.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

MG Chemicals

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

CHT Germany GmbH

ELANTAS GmbH

Vertical Solutions, Inc. Plasma Ruggedized Solutions Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

2. Automotive Conformal Coatings Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market (by End User)

2.3.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

2.3.2 Aftermarket

2.4 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market (by Vehicle Type)

2.4.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.4.2.1 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

2.4.2.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

2.5 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market (by Propulsion Type)

2.5.1 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

2.5.2 Electric Vehicles

2.5.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

2.5.2.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

2.5.2.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

2.6 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market (by Vehicle Component)

2.6.1 Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

2.6.2 Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

2.6.3 Battery Casing

2.6.4 Sensors

2.6.5 Infotainment System

2.6.6 Light Emitting Diode (LED)

2.6.7 Others

3. Automotive Conformal Coatings Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market (by Material)

3.3.1 Acrylic

3.3.2 Silicone

3.3.3 Epoxy

3.3.4 Parylene

3.3.5 Polyurethane

3.3.6 Others

3.4 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market (by Technique)

3.4.1 Brush Coating

3.4.2 Dipping

3.4.3 Selective Coating

3.4.4 Spray Coating

3.4.5 Vapor Deposition

3.4.6 Others

4. Automotive Conformal Coatings Market (by Region)

5. Companies Profiled

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900