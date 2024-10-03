Special Postage Stamps Commemorate 75Th Anniversary Of Qatari Armed Forces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) in collaboration with the of Defense, has issued special postage stamps to mark 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Qatari Armed Forces. This issuance serves as a documentation of the significance of the Ministry of Defense and its pivotal role in enhancing Qatar's ability to protect and defend its national interests, while also highlighting the country's military history.

In a statement, Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Post H E Faleh bin Mohammed Al Naemi, said:“The initiative to launch these commemorative stamps in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense reaffirms Qatar Post's commitment to documenting Qatar's history and celebrating significant local events in key institutions like the Ministry of Defense.”

Commander of the Military Performances and Music Centre at the Ministry of Defense, H E Major-General Salem Fahad Al Hababi, said,“Since the establishment of the Qatar Armed Forces in 1953 as the first regular force, our armed forces have kept pace with modern times and the technological advancements of global armies.

“They progress steadily thanks to the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, the Head of State and the Commander-in-Chief of Qatar's Armed Forces. We believe it is our duty to highlight this role by issuing a series of postage stamps on this occasion in collaboration with Qatar Post, expressing our gratitude for their efforts in issuing these stamps that reflect the history and establishment of our brave armed forces.”

The release includes a distinctive set of six stamps, each representing one of the prominent defence vehicles used by the Qatari Armed Forces in its early days, along with a series of logos that embody the historical insignias of the armed forces units since their inception.

Additionally, there will be 5,000 commemorative cards available. The design reflects the history of Qatar's defence capabilities and showcases the nation's rich military heritage.