Prime Minister Pays Unannounced Visits To Education, Health Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, October 2 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan Wednesday visited educational and facilities and agricultural and productive projects in Balama, Rehab and the Northern Badia in Mafraq.During his unannounced visits, Hassan lauded the government's educational and health institutions' efforts to provide services to citizens and visitors with efficiency and dedication.In the Balama region, where he inspected the Al-Faisaliah co-ed Elementary School, which a philanthropist built, Hassan discussed supporting official efforts to provide appropriate educational opportunities for students and supporting the government to expand the school and improve its facilities.In Rahab, the Prime Minister listened to several visitors to the comprehensive health centre, who praised the level of services and equipment. He met with the centre management on staff needs.In the Northern Badia Hospital in the Salhiya area, Hassan praised the efforts of the hospital's staff and the level of services it provides to citizens.In the Sama Al-Sarhan area, where a group of model agricultural projects are being implemented that rely on water harvesting and provide job opportunities for 48 local families, Hassan said the government's support for "these qualitative projects that are in line with the Kingdom's efforts to enhance food security and expand agricultural production."In Sabha District, the Prime Minister met with a group of fruit-producing farmers, whose products cover a large percentage of the Kingdom's fruit production that is supplied to the local market.Hassan expressed the government's appreciation for the efforts of investors in these projects and the government's determination to provide all possible facilities to ensure their expansion, development and support for their proposals.In Mughair Al-Sarhan, Hassan visited one of the branches of the "Needle Craft" company, which specialises in manufacturing export clothing. It was established in partnership between the Mughair Al-Sarhan Municipality and the company.The Prime Minister visited the Rabieh Women's Association in the Zaatari area, which provides job opportunities for local women in clothing manufacturing, sewing and other crafts.