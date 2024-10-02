Amir, Iranian President Review Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held an official talks session with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian at Lusail Palace Wednesday.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Iranian President and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and for relations between the two countries further development and growth in various fields in a way that achieves the interests of the two peoples. His Highness the Amir praised the level of Qatari-Iranian co-operation based on joint interests and good neighbourliness.

For his part, the Iranian President expressed his thanks to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, hoping that his first official visit to Qatar would contribute to pushing co-operation to broader horizons in various fields.

The session dealt with relations between the two countries, the means to enhance them in different fields, particularly in economy, energy, and culture. The session also dealt with the most prominent regional and international issues of joint interest, particularly developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as Lebanon.

The session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, HE Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, and a number of senior officials.

From the Iranian side, it was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian President Dr. Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei, Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi, Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali, and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying the president.

His Highness the Amir and the Iranian President also held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed the most important developments in the region and the world, in addition to a number of issues of joint interest.

His Highness the Amir hosted a dinner in honour of the president and his accompanying delegation.

Earlier upon arrival at Lusail Palace, the Iranian President was accorded an official reception ceremony.

MENAFN02102024000067011011ID1108741592