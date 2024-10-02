51 More Palestinians Killed In Israel Airstrikes

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 51 Palestinians have been killed and 165 others in fresh Israel in Gaza in the past 24 hours, a report said on Wednesday.

Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported that Israel bombed southern Ghaza in which 51 people were killed and 165 others injured.

The source said that Israel has launched ground offensive in Gaza Khan Younis area as well.

According to reports so far 41,869 Palestinian have been killed and 96,625 others injured in Israel attacks.

