51 More Palestinians Killed In Israel Airstrikes
Date
10/2/2024 2:13:38 PM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 51 Palestinians have been killed and 165 others injured in fresh Israel attacks in Gaza in the past 24 hours, a media report said on Wednesday.
Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported that Israel bombed southern Ghaza in which 51 people were killed and 165 others injured.
The source said that Israel has launched ground offensive in Gaza Khan Younis area as well.
According to reports so far 41,869 Palestinian have been killed and 96,625 others injured in Israel attacks.
nh
Views: 11
MENAFN02102024000174011037ID1108740313
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.