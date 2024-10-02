(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Accommodations Plus International, a leader in global solutions, has teamed up with Uber for Business to integrate its innovative DPAX (Disrupted Passenger Assistance) application with Uber's Guest Rides API. This integration, which is now live, allows to request Uber rides on behalf of distressed in the event of a flight cancellation or delay.

Accommodations Plus International's DPAX automates travel disruption management, enhancing passenger satisfaction by providing real-time accommodation and communication solutions. Key features include automated disruption processing, real-time SMS and email notifications, virtual credit cards for seamless hotel check-in, and 24/7/365 global support.

The new feature enables users to request Uber rides for passengers through the DPAX application-taking the stress off finding a ride between the airport and home base while passengers wait for their flight. Airlines will have access to their ride history so they can easily keep track of spend and data for all rides they've arranged. The integration streamlines the entire ground transportation booking process for greater efficiency.

"Collaborating with Uber for Business to integrate our DPAX application with Uber's Guest Rides API is a significant milestone for us," said Jason Leone, SVP of Product at Accommodations Plus International. "This new feature will enhance our airline customers' experience by allowing them to request Uber rides for their passengers via our DPAX platform, view the airline's ride history seamlessly, and access detailed reports without switching between apps. Our goal is to simplify travel management and provide a smooth experience for our clients."

"We know flight disruptions are stressful for everyone involved," said Josh Butler, Global GM, Uber for Business. "Through this integration with Accommodations Plus International, we're making it easier for passengers to get from point A to point B in the event of a cancellation or delay-alleviating the burden for the passengers scrambling to figure out their next move and the gate agents trying to bring calm to the chaos."

The integration of Accommodations Plus International's DPAX with Uber's Guest Rides API is poised to transform how travelers and operations teams manage transportation needs, offering unprecedented convenience and efficiency.

About Accommodations Plus International (API)

Accommodations Plus International is the leading provider of crew accommodations and logistics services to commercial travel clients. API offers an innovative and powerful combination of crew accommodation services delivered through a state-of-the-art technology platform, unique software solutions, and a highly experienced team of service professionals.

.

About Uber for Business

Uber for Business brings the best of Uber to organizations around the globe with a seamless platform built to help them better support and engage those they employ and serve. With global scale, integrated solutions and exceptional service, Uber for Business empowers organizations to streamline business travel, reimagine employee wellbeing, and elevate the customer experience – all while enabling employees to effortlessly leverage the Uber they love and trust in their professional lives. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has scaled to 60+ countries and 10,000 cities, and helped 200,000 organizations bring flexibility and efficiency into their operations. For more, visit our website .

