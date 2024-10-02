Sustainability And Energy Management Software Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustainability and Management Software Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Sustainability and Energy Management Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sustainability and energy management software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to corporate sustainability initiatives, regulatory compliance requirements, energy cost savings, growing awareness of climate change.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sustainability and Energy Management Software Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sustainability and energy management software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for transparency and reporting, increasing investor and consumer focus on sustainability, supply chain sustainability management, evolving ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Sustainability and Energy Management Software Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Sustainability and Energy Management Software Market

The increasing government initiatives for energy efficiency is expected to propel the growth of sustainability and energy management software market going forward. Government initiatives are programs or projects that are undertaken by governments to address social, economic, or environmental issues. Governments are using a variety of incentives to encourage the adoption of sustainability and energy management software. Additionally, financial incentives, penalties, and global harmonization efforts contribute to the increasing demand for sustainability and energy management software in meeting evolving regulatory requirements.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Sustainability and Energy Management Software Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Accuvio lnc., Ecova Inc., Enablon North America Corp., Envizi Pty Ltd., Figbytes Inc., Gensuite LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, ICONICS Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, UL EHS Sustainability, British Energy Saving Technology, LogicLadder Technologies Pvt., Syam Software Inc., Urjanet Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd., Verisae, CA Technologies Inc., Thinkstep, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., OSIsoft LLC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, IntegrityNext, EHS Insight, SmartHead, VelocityEHS.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Sustainability and Energy Management Software Market Share And Analysis ?

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative solutions, such as energy management system, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An energy management system (EMS) is a system of hardware and software that enables businesses and organizations to monitor, control, and optimize their energy consumption.

How Is The Global Sustainability and Energy Management Software Market Segmented?

1) By Software: Cloud based, On-Premise

2) By Module: Utility data management, Carbon reporting & management, Sustainability reporting & management, Energy Optimization, Facility and asset Management, Compliance Management

3) By End User: Automotive, Construction, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceutical, Utilities and Energy

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sustainability and Energy Management Software Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sustainability and Energy Management Software Market Definition

Sustainability and energy management software is a digital solution that automates specific operations to monitor energy and sustainability management and energy use. It contains a database on money, energy, resources, and other vital things. These parameters support businesses in monitoring, analyzing, and controlling activities.

Sustainability and Energy Management Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sustainability and energy management software market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sustainability and Energy Management Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sustainability and energy management software market size, sustainability and energy management software market drivers and trends, sustainability and energy management software market major players and sustainability and energy management software market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/electrical-equipment-global-market-report

Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2024

report/electric-lighting-equipment-global-market-report

Electrical And Electronics Global Market Report 2024

report/electrical-and-electronics-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.