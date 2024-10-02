Azerbaijan Delegation Participates In UN Mayors Forum
Date
10/2/2024 10:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The Azerbaijani delegation participated in the UN Mayors Forum –
Cities of the Future Summit held in Geneva, Switzerland, on
September 30 – October 1, Azernews reports.
The head of the Bilasuvar District Executive Authority, Faiq
Gurbatov, who attended the forum, held meetings with Tatiana
Molcean, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for
Europe (UNECE), Lidiya Grigorieva, Head of the Office of the
Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva (UNOG), Galib
Israfilov, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN Office
in Geneva, and other officials.
Discussions at the summit focused on the future of cities across
various sectors.
It was noted that the UN Mayors Forum was established on January
13, 2023, as a body of the Committee on Urban Development, Housing,
and Land Management, under the decisions of the UNECE and its
member states.
The main goal of the forum is to facilitate exchanges of ideas
among mayors, share best practices, discuss common challenges
related to urban development, sustainability, and governance, and
contribute to the development of a networked and inclusive
multilateral system at local, regional, and global levels.
