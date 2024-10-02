Wasp And Hornet Activity Surges: Abell Pest Control Reports 10% Increase In Calls Due To Unseasonably Warm Weather

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer transitions into fall, Abell Pest Control has observed a 10% increase in calls related to wasp and hornet activity. This increase can be attributed to a combination of a wet and hot summer followed by the continuation of warm weather into the fall, creating ideal conditions for these stinging insects.

"We have noticed a significant increase in calls related to wasps and hornets this season. The warm and wet conditions have allowed gardens and fruit trees to thrive, providing an abundant food source for these insects," said Dusana Bondy, Quality Assurance Auditor at Abell Pest Control. "With temperatures remaining unseasonably warm, these stinging insects will likely remain active longer than usual, leading to more frequent encounters. As the temperatures begin to drop and their food source diminishes, these pests can become more aggressive in their search for food before they die off."

Wasps and hornets can build nests in various places, including trees and the eaves of outdoor structures. Inside homes, they often choose hidden spots like attics or the spaces between walls. As fall approaches, these pests become more active and may be seen more frequently as they search for food. Because they can nest in so many different locations, it's easy for homeowners to overlook an infestation until it becomes serious.

To protect yourself from painful stings and keep wasps and hornets away, Abell recommends the following tips:



Eliminate fallen fruit from trees on your property as they attract wasps.

Clear away decaying plants to reduce food sources.

Inspect and seal entry points. Check for gaps around windows, doors, and eaves where wasps and hornets may enter. Do not seal the hole until after treatment is completed and there is no more activity.

Cover up any food or drink when you're eating outdoors, and keep a tight lid on the trash can. Check your property for wasp and hornet nests, especially in sheltered areas like attics or under eaves.

Contact an Abell professional for safe removal service if you find a wasp or hornet nest.

