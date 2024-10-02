KUNA Chief, Cuban Amb. Discuss Boosting Media Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Director-General Dr. Fatima Al-Salem and Cuba's Ambassador to Kuwait Jose Senchez discussed, Wednesday, developing cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting at KUNA headquarters, both sides affirmed the vital role of media in boosting bilateral relations and understanding between the people of Kuwait and Cuba.

Dr. Al-Salem pointed out the importance of exchanging media expertise and information that serves the mutual interests of both media agencies and countries, adding that media cooperation enhances cooperation in various fields.

For his part, Ambassador Senchez praised Kuwait's media, pointing out that it reflects the values of transparency and objectivity, and that his country has great confidence in the professional media work carried out by KUNA. (end)

