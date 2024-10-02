Iran Cancels Domestic Flights Until Thurs. Morning
10/2/2024 5:10:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TEHRAN, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Civil Aviation authority in Iran announced on Wednesday the cancelation of domestic flights until 05:00 am local-time Thursday.
The Jafar Yazerlu, spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, told official Iranian media that the decision was made to protect flights from the current situation in the region.
He added that flights would be rescheduled after the suspension.
Iran several missiles yesterday towards targets in occupied Palestine as the region was gearing toward an Israeli Occupation forces possible land operations in southern Lebanon. The Israeli occupation forces had also continue its assault on Gaza and southern Lebanon prior to the Iran move. (end)
