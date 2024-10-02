JMJ Group Holding, GORD To Accelerate Sustainable Urban Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: JMJ Group Holding held a for its management members and partner companies at the headquarters of the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD).

The workshop was hosted by GORD's specialists who shared insights on sustainable urban development in Qatar.

The workshop discussed the implementation of GORD's leading green building rating system, the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), across JMJ Group Holding's projects in Qatar as well as approaches to achieve decarbonisation with energy-smart solutions. JMJ Group Holding already holds a vast portfolio of GSAS-certified developments in Lusail City.

Apart from senior representatives from GORD and JMJ Group Holding, the workshop was attended by GORD's Founding Chairman Dr. Yousef Alhorr and, Chairman of JMJ Group Holding Sheikh Jabor bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani.

Through interactive workshops and collaboration, GORD and JMJ Group Holding aim to expand their commitment to sustainable built environment across a range of projects located in the country's prime locations.

By leveraging GSAS, both organisations aim to accelerate the development of sustainable cities and communities in Qatar and the wider region.

Speaking about the latest collaboration with GORD, Sheikh Jabor bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, said,“GORD is currently playing a major role across the region in terms of sustainability initiatives and carbon mitigation.

“We are happy to see that our collaboration with GORD is advancing in the right direction. JMJ Group Holding is committed to elevate its environmental performance and enhance its ability to implement best practices across its diverse portfolio of projects.”

Founding Chairman of GORD Dr. Yousef Alhorr, said,“Sustainable building practices have transcended from being optional to essential in our global effort to combat climate change. Workshops like this are pivotal in facilitating knowledge exchange and capacity building, providing industry leaders like JMJ Group Holding with the advanced tools and expertise needed to implement low-carbon building solutions. By integrating sustainability principles with GSAS, JMJ Group Holding is not only advancing Qatar's environmental goals but also establishing a high standard for the entire region.

“At GORD, we are committed to supporting green projects to create a collaborative culture where innovation thrives and environmental sustainability become the norm.”

Apart from GSAS, the workshop addressed various sustainability aspects related to GORD's core operations. JMJ Group Holding's representatives were provided with an in-depth presentation on GORD's low-carbon solutions, including Synergia7n1 – a patented ultra-efficient cooling system designed for both open and enclosed spaces.

Members of GORD Advisory outlined multiple strategies for businesses to achieve decarbonization through energy-smart solutions.

Furthermore, senior officials from GORD's affiliate, Global Carbon Council (GCC), offered insights into GCC, which is the first voluntary carbon market in the MENA region.