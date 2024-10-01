Mof Announces Seizure Of 68 Tonnes Of Contraband

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Department has seized nearly 68 tonnes of illegal goods in five different provinces, the of Finance said on Tuesday.

In a statement, MoF said the General Directorate of Customs recovered the contraband in western Herat, Farah, northwestern Nimroz, eastern Nangarhar and southern Kandahar provinces.

“The items included 22 tonnes of car paints, 10,240 tonnes of salt, eight tonnes of empty sacks, 8.5 tonnes of cotton thread, 2,128 kilograms of vegetable oil, 4,814kg of chocolate, 4,040kg of medicine, 2,159kg of tomato paste, 1.2 tonnes of veterinary medicine, 1,815kg of shampoo, 850kg of cocoa, 200kg of biscuits, 108kg of dry milk, 200kg of hookah material, 1.4 tonnes of laundry, 220 kg of dishwashing liquids and 13kg of protein.”

According to the statement, the illegal goods and detainees have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

Monitoring teams of the ministry are constantly working throughout the country check smuggling, the statement concluded.

