Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Takes Over As NATO Chief

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Dutch Prime Mark Rutte has officially become the secretary-general of after a handover ceremony in Brussels, Azernews reports.

He takes over from Norway's Jens Stoltenberg, who has led the alliance since 2014.

Following a symbolic handshake and wreath-laying at NATO headquarters, the pair headed to a meeting with bloc ambassadors at the North Atlantic Council for Rutte's official appointment.

The outgoing secretary-general said that the group was in "safe hands" with his successor.

Rutte thanked NATO allies for trusting him with the role. "It is a big job, and I have big shoes to fill," he said.

Stoltenberg took charge of the military alliance the same year Russia annexed Crimea. Only the tenure of Dutch diplomat Joseph Luns, who led NATO for 12 years, surpasses Stoltenberg's stint.