Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Takes Over As NATO Chief
10/1/2024 3:12:07 PM
Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has officially become the
secretary-general of NATO after a handover ceremony in Brussels,
Azernews reports.
He takes over from Norway's Jens Stoltenberg, who has led the
alliance since 2014.
Following a symbolic handshake and wreath-laying at NATO
headquarters, the pair headed to a meeting with bloc ambassadors at
the North Atlantic Council for Rutte's official appointment.
The outgoing secretary-general said that the group was in "safe
hands" with his successor.
Rutte thanked NATO allies for trusting him with the role. "It is
a big job, and I have big shoes to fill," he said.
Stoltenberg took charge of the military alliance the same year
Russia annexed Crimea. Only the tenure of Dutch diplomat Joseph
Luns, who led NATO for 12 years, surpasses Stoltenberg's stint.
