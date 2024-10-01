Russians Attack Kupiansk, Among Injured Ambulance Driver

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians launched an attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, injuring two people, one of whom is an ambulance driver.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram .

"According to the investigation, on October 1 at around 17:40, the Russian forces shelled Kupiansk once again. Private and multi-story residential buildings in the town are on fire," the post reads.

Additionally, ambulance parked near a medical facility were damaged.

According to the prosecutor's office, a 69-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. The ambulance driver was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Efforts to extinguish the fires are ongoing.

The prosecutor's office noted that, based on preliminary information, the Russian military shelled the town using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

An investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 1, police evacuated 27 more people from settlements in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, which are under Russian shelling.