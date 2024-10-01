Indigenous-Led IN-FLIGHT Data Launches Pioneering Class 1 & 2 Drone Training In Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Certified Indigenous Business IN-FLIGHT Data launches Canada's first Class 1 & 2 drone training, empowering participants with advanced skills and certification.

- Larry Kopstein, Chief Flight Instructor, IN-FLIGHT DataCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IN-FLIGHT Data, a Certified Indigenous Business with the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) and registered with Indigenous Services Canada, proudly announces an unprecedented achievement in the Canadian aviation sector.For the first time in Canada, IN-FLIGHT Data will host a 5-day Class 1 and 2 drone training course, designed to provide participants with the advanced knowledge and skills required to operate drones ranging from 250g to 150kg. The training will be held from October 16 to 20 at Springbank and Okotoks Airports, making this an extraordinary opportunity for aspiring and seasoned drone operators.This hands-on, advanced course is a game-changer for the Canadian drone industry. The training covers every essential aspect of drone operations, from understanding complex regulatory frameworks to mastering in-flight safety protocols and best practices for flight planning and data collection.With drones becoming integral across sectors like agriculture, construction, law enforcement, and national security, this course prepares participants for the commercial drone industry's evolving demands.The most significant feature of this training is the Indigenous leadership behind it. As one of the only Certified Indigenous businesses in Canada authorized to offer Class 1 and 2 drone training, IN-FLIGHT Data is setting a new standard for inclusivity and empowerment in the tech and aviation industries.By bridging the gap between Indigenous entrepreneurship and advanced aviation technology, the company fosters innovation and promotes economic development for Indigenous communities.“We are incredibly proud to offer this milestone training program,” said Chris Healy, President of IN-FLIGHT Data.“As a company rooted in Indigenous values, we believe this course not only supports economic growth for Indigenous peoples but also elevates the standards for drone operations across Canada. It's about building a future where advanced technology and Indigenous leadership go hand-in-hand.”Participants will dive deep into flight regulations, data analysis, and safety protocols, with additional real-world, practical experience using state-of-the-art drones. By the end of the course, students will be well-equipped to apply for a Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC) from Transport Canada, propelling their careers in the growing drone industry.“Our goal is to build capacity within Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities alike, providing individuals with cutting-edge skills for today's job market,” said Larry Kopstein, IN-FLIGHT Data Chief Flight Instructor.“This training opens doors to many sectors where drones are revolutionizing the way businesses operate.”Don't Miss This Opportunity!Enrollment for this trailblazing course is now open. As an exciting new chapter for Canada's drone industry, participants will not only gain critical operational skills but also become part of a broader movement to promote Indigenous success in high-tech sectors. Space is limited, so register today to secure your spot in this transformational course.For more information and to sign up, please visit .About IN-FLIGHT Data:IN-FLIGHT Data is an industry-leading, Indigenous-owned drone company specializing in advanced drone operations, safety training, and data analysis. As a Certified Indigenous Business, IN-FLIGHT Data aims to uplift Indigenous communities by fostering cutting-edge technology skills and creating sustainable economic opportunities.Key Training Highlights:.Dates: October 16-20.Locations: Springbank and Okotoks Airports.Course Content: Basic and Advanced Drone Regulations, safety, operations, hands-on flight experience.Certification: Eligibility for Transport Canada's Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC)

