IDEMIA Public Security Selected By NIST National Cybersecurity Center Of Excellence To Collaborate On Its Mobile Driver's License Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IDEMIA's leadership and expertise in the digital credential positions it well to help accelerate the adoption of Mobile ID

RESTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the leading provider of convenient and trusted biometric-based solutions, has been selected by NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) , a part of the National Institute of Standards and (NIST),

to take part in its Mobile Driver's License (mDL) Project . IDEMIA is one of fifteen providers and industry experts selected by the NCCoE to work on the first use case of the Mobile Driver's License (mDL) project, which has a focus on implementing mDLs in financial services to meet customer identification program requirements.

IDEMIA, and their fellow collaborators, will work with the NCCoE to accelerate the adoption of digital identity standards and best practices by producing reference architectures, representative workflows, and implementation guides to address real-world challenges faced by the adoption of mDL in the financial sector.

As a leader in the biometric and identity space, IDEMIA is uniquely positioned to contribute their knowledge and expertise to the project. IDEMIA has demonstrated its leadership in the digital credential market and has rolled out its next generation of mobile ID technology to New York , Arizona ,

Delaware , Iowa , and Mississippi , with more states to launch later this year. With a customer-first and privacy by design approach at the forefront of their technology, IDEMIA's mobile ID app is designed to provide individuals with an easy and contactless way to verify their identity while protecting their privacy and ensuring security.

"Whether boarding a plane, creating a bank account, or making an online purchase, mobile driver's licenses (mDLs) and other digital credentials have the potential to improve the way we conduct transactions, both in person and online. To help realize this potential, the NCCoE is collaborating with more than a dozen partners from across the mDL ecosystem to build out reference implementations and to accelerate the adoption of mDL standards and best practices," said Bill Fisher, co-lead of the NIST mDL project, NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence.

"With our commitment to expanding the use of mobile ID as a trusted, government-issued digital ID, we are thrilled to be part of this collaboration to develop digital identity standards and best practices surrounding mobile ID," shared Donnie Scott, CEO of IDEMIA Public Security North America.

"Our team is looking forward to contributing our expertise, insights, and resources and seeing what this unique collaboration among our fellow technology providers will bring to the future of mobile ID and the digital credential market."

For more on IDEMIA's mobile ID technology, click here .

About IDEMIA Public Security North America

IDEMIA Public Security North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.



Learn more at

/ Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.



About the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE), a part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is a collaborative hub where industry organizations, government agencies, and academic institutions work together to address businesses' most pressing cybersecurity issues. This public-private partnership enables the creation of practical cybersecurity solutions for specific industries, as well as for broad, cross-sector technology challenges. Through consortia under Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), including technology partners-from Fortune 50 market leaders to smaller companies specializing in IT security-the NCCoE applies standards and best practices to develop modular, adaptable example cybersecurity solutions using commercially available technology. The NCCoE documents these example solutions in the NIST Special Publication 1800 series, which maps capabilities to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and details the steps needed for another entity to recreate the example solution. The NCCoE was established in 2012 by NIST in partnership with the State of Maryland and Montgomery County, Maryland. Information is available at:

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera





IDEMIA Public Security North America

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED