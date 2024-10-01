Charlotte Based Company Ice Trade, Expanding To 'Cool' New Horizons Adding Ice Sculptures To The Mix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ice Trade, renowned for its crystal clear ice designed to enhance the craft cocktail and fine spirits experience, is announcing an expansion of its product offerings. In addition to their premium ice products served at local bars in the Queen city they are now providing customized ice sculptures , ice bars, ice seafood stations, ice luges, and more.

The new offerings are designed to elevate events and create memorable experiences for guests. Perfect for weddings, corporate events, and high-profile celebrations, their custom ice installations not only serve functional purposes but also act as stunning visual centerpieces. Ice Trade has added a new state of the art CNC machine called an ICE MONGER ( )to their lineup of tools. This helps them create intricate logos and designs that cannot be replicated by hand.

The business is ramping up production of their specialty ice block making machines to be ready for the influx of sales during the holiday season. Each block weighing in at 300lbs means that they have some heavy lifting to knock out before Santa comes to town.

"We are thrilled to expand our services beyond traditional ice production," said a Scott G. a founding member from The Ice Trade once referred to as just a bartender with a dream is now becoming somewhat of the areas ice guru. "These new offerings allow us to cater to a wider range of events and enhance the overall guest experience through innovation and creativity."

