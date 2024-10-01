Varstreet Inc. Adds ORS Nasco To Its Distributor Connections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VARStreet Inc. has added ORS Nasco to its aggregated catalog of over 50 IT and office supplies distributors.

- Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet Inc, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VARStreet Inc., a leading provider of business management software for IT and office value-added resellers (VARs), has announced the integration of ORS Nasco products into its extensive aggregated distributor catalog. This new distributor connection expands VARStreet's offerings, which already include over 7 million products from over 50 major IT and office supply distributors, to further enhance the product portfolio available to its value-added resellers.ORS Nasco is a renowned single-source wholesaler that offers over 200,000 products from more than 600 top-tier brands, catering to the industrial, safety, welding, energy, construction, and janitorial markets. VARs with accounts at both ORS Nasco and VARStreet can now browse, quote, and sell ORS Nasco products through VARStreet's all-in-one sales quoting , eCommerce, and CRM platform. This seamless integration enables resellers to streamline their operations, enhance their product offerings, and tap into new markets.Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc., commented,“Adding ORS Nasco products to our catalog demonstrates our commitment to providing our resellers with continually expanding catalog offerings. This integration not only enhances our product range but also provides our users with the ability to explore new sales opportunities and customer segments.”With no minimum order quantities, dropshipping options, and other operational benefits, ORS Nasco has earned a reputation as a reliable and efficient partner for resellers. By bringing ORS Nasco into its fold, VARStreet is ensuring that its reseller community has access to high-quality products, boosting its ability to offer top-notch products to its customers.About VARStreet Inc.VARStreet Inc. provides advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solutions for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. The platform is also leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. With over $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet Inc. is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet Inc. has been serving the industry since 1999 and continues to innovate to meet evolving market demands.

