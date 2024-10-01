PRINCESS CRUISES RECOGNIZED WITH CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER's 2024 READERS' CHOICE AWARD #1 In MEGA CRUISE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR SUN PRINCESS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Princess Cruises Also Secures Top 5 Ranking for Large Ships Fleetwide

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Princess Cruises , and its newest ship, Sun Princess, recognized as the #1 in Mega in the United States.

In addition to this top honor, Princess Cruises also ranked fifth in the Large Ship category, for vessels accommodating 2,500 to 4,000 passengers-representing 13 of the 15 other ships in the fleet. The dual recognition underscores the cruise line's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences no matter the ship size.

More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here .

"The Condé Nast Traveler readers have spoken and selected the magnificent Sun Princess as the number one ship in its category," said John Padgett, Princess president. "The design and amenities of this next level Love Boat play a key role in this achievement, but the real tribute behind this award is driven by the hard work and dedication of the Sun Princess crew who bring the ship to life and create unforgettable moments for our guests."



The 177,882-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess introduces an innovative new ship platform designed exclusively for the world's most iconic cruise brand. A true engineering marvel, Sun Princess recently completed its inaugural cruise season in the Mediterranean and will be debuting in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on October 8 for the ship's first Caribbean season.



Princess ships are renowned for offering spacious venues and Sun Princess takes that to the next level. Sun Princess eye-catching experience venues include The Dome, a ground-breaking geodesic, glass-enclosed structure at the top of the ship inspired by the terraces of Santorini. The outward and suspended Sphere Atrium, the namesake of this new class of ship, takes the central Piazza hub of the ship into a new dimension. Here guests are enveloped with expansive ocean views and an open concept, inspired to deliver the desired lifestyle of relaxed indoor and outdoor living.

Sun Princess offers an extraordinary cruise experience with not-to-be-missed culinary, entertainment and luxury accommodations, including:



The Greatest Foodie Destination at Sea

Sun Princess serves up 30 inviting restaurant and bar venues with an unprecedented collection of celebrity collaborators, high-end ingredients and culinary experiences from:



: Blending the captivating world of magic with the art of culinary and mixology to create an extraordinary, innovative and immersive dining experience, steeped in magic and adventure.: Reshaping traditional sushi with a creative approach, the Master of Edomae-style sushi, ChefMakoto Okuwabrings his 25 years of experience with a new concept crafting playful, exquisitely presented dishes paying tribute to Japanese traditions.: A high-end boutique restaurant with the most romantic view from the ship celebrating love and art from world-renowned artistRomero Britto.: A new specialty pop-up restaurant from the world's most famous butcherDario Cecchini, guests enjoy perfectly prepared beef and steak, including Cecchini's signature cuts.An exceptional dinner concept from renowned ChefRudi Sodaminshowcasing delectable treasures from the sea.Destination-inspired, one-of-a-kind cocktail creations from celebrity mixologistRob Floyd.

For showstopping entertainment, the Princess Arena is the most technologically advanced theater at sea, offering original productions including performances in the round. At night, The Dome astonishes audiences with acrobatic Cirque Éloize performances while the Piazza dazzles with a retractable stage and immersive Champagne Waterfall.



Sun Princess also features the cruise line's largest

casino, two-story Lotus Spa, and an expanded retail environment with more than 200 premium brands. The retail space also includes several firsts a sea including an upscale showroom dedicated to luxury horology showcasing TAG Heuer and Breitling and more than 25 new brands available to cruise guests like Italian handbag brand, Pinko and athleisure favorites Beyond Yoga and Varley.



Plus, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization.

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK ).



